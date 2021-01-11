Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope Francis unsure about his March trip to Iraq due to COVID-19 pandemic

He cast doubt on the trip, which would be the first by a pope to the country, in an interview with Italy's Canale 5 broadcast on Sunday night. Francis spoke in a section of the interview about how his life had changed because of the pandemic and how he had to cancel trips that had been planned for last year.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-01-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 02:12 IST
Pope Francis unsure about his March trip to Iraq due to COVID-19 pandemic
File Photo

Pope Francis said he is not sure if his trip to Iraq in March can take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He cast doubt on the trip, which would be the first by a pope to the country, in an interview with Italy's Canale 5 broadcast on Sunday night.

Francis spoke in a section of the interview about how his life had changed because of the pandemic and how he had to cancel trips that had been planned for last year. "Yes, I had to cancel trips ... because in good conscience, I can't be the cause of gatherings of people, right? Now I don't know if the trip to Iraq can take place. Life has changed," he said.

The March March 5-8 trip is due to take the pope the capital Baghdad, as well as Ur, a city linked to the Old Testament figure of Abraham, and Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh. Iraqi President Barham Salih said in a post on Twitter when the trip was announced last month that the trip "will be a message of peace to Iraqis of all religions & serve to affirm our common values of justice & dignity."

The 84-year-old pope is expected to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week. He said in the interview everyone who is able should get vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain says it will open airspace to Qatar from Monday

Bahrain will open its airspace to Qatar as of Jan. 11, the civil aviation affairs authority said on Sunday, following a U.S.-backed deal by Arab states last week to end a dispute with Doha.The move comes after Riyadh announced a breakthroug...

Northern Ireland hospitals under pressure 'like never before' -health minister

Northern Irelands health minister on Sunday night said COVID-19 was placing the healthcare system under pressure like never before, as one hospital appealed on social media for the immediate help of all off-duty healthworkers nearby. The Br...

Trump may turn to Rudy Giuliani again to defend against impeachment

President Donald Trump may turn to Rudy Giuliani to defend him against possible impeachment over his role in last weeks violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, according to two people familiar with the matter.One of the sources, an outside advis...

Bahrain says it will open airspace to Qatar as of Jan 11

Bahrain will open its airspace to Qatar as of Jan. 11, the civil aviation affairs authority said on Sunday, following a U.S.-backed deal by Arab states last week to end a dispute with Doha.Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021