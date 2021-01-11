Pope Francis unsure about his March trip to Iraq due to COVID-19 pandemic
Francis spoke in a section of the interview about how his life had changed because of the pandemic and how he had to cancel trips that had been planned for last year. "Yes, I had to cancel trips ... because in good conscience, I can't be the cause of gatherings of people, right? Now I don't know if the trip to Iraq can take place. Life has changed," he said.
The March March 5-8 trip is due to take the pope the capital Baghdad, as well as Ur, a city linked to the Old Testament figure of Abraham, and Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh. Iraqi President Barham Salih said in a post on Twitter when the trip was announced last month that the trip "will be a message of peace to Iraqis of all religions & serve to affirm our common values of justice & dignity."
The 84-year-old pope is expected to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week. He said in the interview everyone who is able should get vaccinated.
