Golf-PGA of America to move 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club

Golf-PGA of America to move 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf ClubReuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 08:49 IST
The PGA of America said on Sunday it would move the 2022 PGA Championship away from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
The decision comes after U.S. President Donald Trump exhorted thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol as Congress met to certify his defeat to Joe Biden, prompting chaos in which crowds breached the building and forced the evacuation of both chambers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
