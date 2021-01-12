REUTERS NEXT - Facebook's Sandberg says 'no plans' to lift Trump ban

REUTERS NEXT - Facebook's Sandberg says 'no plans' to lift Trump banReuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:21 IST
Facebook Inc's operations chief Sheryl Sandberg said on Monday the world's largest social network had "no plans" to lift its block on the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Sandberg, speaking during the Reuters Next conference, said she was "glad" that Facebook had taken the action, which came as tech giants scrambled to crack down on Trump's baseless claims about the U.S. presidential election amid riots in Washington D.C. last week.
