REUTERS NEXT-Facebook's Sandberg says 'no plans' to lift Trump ban

Facebook Inc's operations chief Sheryl Sandberg said on Monday the world's largest social network had "no plans" to lift its block on the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump. Sandberg, speaking during the Reuters Next conference, said she was glad that Facebook had taken the action, which came as tech giants scrambled to crack down on Trump's baseless claims about fraud in the U.S. presidential election amid riots in Washington last week.

Asked about the future for both herself and CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook, Sandberg said both were staying. For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here [add link to the Take-a-Look] or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next To watch Reuters Next live, visit https://www.reutersevents.com/events/next/register.php

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)