Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bukhari advocates early restoration of statehood, assembly polls in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:53 IST
Bukhari advocates early restoration of statehood, assembly polls in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday advocated the early restoration of statehood and holding of assembly elections in the Union Territory, asserting that the people desperately need a popular government as the present administration is “paralysed”.

Bukhari also pitched for the immediate restoration of the 4G internet mobile service, stipend for unemployed educated youth, release of arrested youth and rehabilitation policy for “misguided” youth who are returning to the mainstream after shunning the path of violence.

Making a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former minister said, “We are waiting for the fulfillment of the promise made to us from the floor of Parliament that the statehood to J-K would be restored.

“We want our identity back,” Bukhari, who was flanked by senior party leaders from both Kashmir and Jammu regions, told reporters here after felicitating party candidates and independents who successfully contested the recently held District Development Council (DDC) elections.

He said the prime minister made a promise about the restoration of the statehood to the JKAP delegation when they called on him after formation of the party last year.

Criticising the opponents, he said, “Our detractors attacked us for our meeting with prime minister and home minister…there were some who were thinking that statehood will be restored in due course of time but we know it is a hard battle and we have to work jointly to achieve this.” On August 5, 2019, the central government scrapped the special status of J-K under Article 370 and bifurcated it into union territories.

“We take the credit for restoring politics in J-K. Politics was said goodbye on August 5, 2019 (when majority of the leaders including three former chief ministers were detained). We came forward though the decision of the August 5 was not in good taste for us as well. The people want restoration of statehood and safeguards for their land and jobs,” he said.

Referring to the various PIL's pending in the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's move, Bukhari said they are expecting a decision form the Supreme Court which is in accordance with the “heart-beat” of the people of J-K.

Batting for early assembly elections after the successful conduct of the recently held DDC polls, the JKAP leader said the people want a popular government so that their problems get solved.

“We want assembly elections be held sooner even before the completion of the delimitation process. The delimitation process can complete its work of creating seven more seats. We used to nominate two seats, let it be seven this time around as you have already changed so much and this will make no difference,” he said, adding at least people will get a popular government which is responsive, responsible and answerable to them.

He claimed that the present administration is “paralysed” and both the regions are facing a lack of developmental work and administration inertia.

“You (Prime Minister) are told that a lot had happened in J-K over the past two and a half years. For God's sake, send a team which does not restrict itself to computer presentations and can see practically whether anything had happened,” he said.

Bukhari said, “We do not see any development taking place in any of part of the two regions… Development has come to a grinding halt and the administration is paralysed and restricted to advertisements only. People are facing lot of problems.” He also demanded a probe into the frequent closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the ongoing four-lanning project.

“Jammu-Srinagar highway is the lifeline as far as national security is concerned. Why there should be no CBI probes against engineers and contractors who vandalised the hills overlooking the strategic highway. They should be booked under national security act,” he said, adding there was no preparedness of the administration to tackle the situation in the aftermath of the snowfall which is a regular feature during winters.

Referring to the continued snapping of 4G mobile internet services in most of J-K post-August 5 development, he said there is a lot of improvement as far as security scenario is concerned as militancy-related incidents had come down and there was a peaceful DDC election as well so there is no justification in the ban.

“Our children are suffering because they are unable to attend online classes. Prime Minister, you are very brave and have a lion's heart so please give them 4G as they are the future of this country,” the JKAP leader said.

He also demanded the release of youth undergoing detention and said “now is the time for normalcy and reconciliation”.

“Those who have gone astray are coming back and need a rehabilitation package,” he said and called for a stipend of Rs 10,000 for unemployed educated youth and said they cannot wait for three to four years for reaping the benefits of the recently announced industrial package.

Bukahri also demanded covering of the old unit holders in the new industrial package.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Temporary morgues set up as UK hospitals run out of space

British authorities have had to set up a temporary morgues in some areas after local hospital mortuaries ran out of space due to a surge in deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Britain has reported record levels of deaths and new infectio...

4.5 lakh people to get COVID-19 vaccine in 1st phase in MP

About 4.5 lakh people frompriority groups will be administered coronavirus vaccine dosesat 302 sites in Madhya Pradesh in the first phase of thenationwide inoculation drive beginning on January 16, said aminister on Tuesday.Minister for Med...

FM Logistic bags Pepperfry contract to manage fulfilment operations

Pune-based FM Logistic on Tuesday said it has bagged a contract from home products marketplace Pepperfry to manage its fulfilment operations for the western region.Under the contract, besides carrying out warehousing operations at one of Pe...

Bharat Biotech inks pact with Precisa Medicamentos for Covaxin supplies to Brazil

Hyderabad, Jan 12 PTI Bharat Biotechhas signed anagreement with Precisa Medicamentos to supply its COVID-19vaccine Covaxin to Brazil.A team from Precisa Medicamentos visited the BharatBiotech facility last week to discuss potential exportpo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021