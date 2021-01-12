Trump says impeachment moves causing anger, but "I want no violence"Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:49 IST
President Donald Trump, a Republican under pressure to resign after his supporters carried out a deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol last week, said there was tremendous anger about moves to impeach him but added he did not want violence.
"I want no violence," Trump told reporters as he left for a trip to the border wall in Alamo, Texas.
