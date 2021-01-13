U.S. Chamber CEO says Trump undermined U.S. democratic institutions

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue issued a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling Trump's actions last week in connection with rioting at the U.S. Capitol "absolutely unacceptable and completely inexcusable."

Donohue told a news conference that Trump "undermined our democratic institutions and ideals" and it was up to Vice President Mike Pence, the Cabinet and Congress to decide whether to try to oust Trump early through the Constitution's 25th Amendment or impeachment proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)