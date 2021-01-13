Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Supreme Court revives bar on abortion pill mail delivery in pandemic

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a requirement that women visit a hospital or clinic to obtain a drug used for medication-induced abortions, lifting an order by a lower court allowing the drug to be mailed or delivered as a safety measure during the coronavirus pandemic. The justices granted a request by President Donald Trump's administration to lift a federal judge's July order that had suspended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) rule requiring in-person visits for the duration of the pandemic. U.S. widens vaccination eligibility as COVID-19 deaths mount

U.S. federal officials on Tuesday agreed to send states additional coronavirus vaccine doses requested by several governors, as the country tries to ramp up the pace of inoculations with the daily COVID-19 death toll hovering at 3,200. Officials also recommended that states broaden vaccination eligibility to people as young as 65 or who have other chronic health conditions that make them vulnerable to severe COVID-19, drawing a mixed reaction from states that have tailored their inoculation priorities differently. U.S. pursuing seditious conspiracy cases in 'unprecedented' probe of Capitol assault

The United States has opened criminal investigations of more than 170 people who stormed the Capitol last week and plans to charge some of the most serious offenders with assault and seditious conspiracy for their role in the violence, a federal prosecutor said on Tuesday. Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump ransacked the Capitol building as Congress was in session to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win, battling with police, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and leaving five dead. Three U.S. House Republicans declare support for impeaching Trump

President Donald Trump's iron grip on his party showed further signs of weakening on Tuesday as at least three Republicans, including a member of the House leadership, said they would vote to impeach him after his supporters stormed the Capitol. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, said: "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," as the Democratic-led chamber moved forward on a path to remove Trump from office. Trump denies any responsibility for his supporters' Congress attack

U.S. President Donald Trump, facing impeachment on a charge of "incitement of insurrection" on Tuesday denied responsibility for his supporters' violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol last week and said his remarks before the siege were appropriate. The Republican president told reporters that his speech before Wednesday's assault - in which he urged supporters to march on the Capitol and fight - had been analyzed by unnamed others, who he said believed it was "totally appropriate." Michigan plans to charge former Governor Snyder in Flint water scandal: Associated Press

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, his health director and other former state officials have been told they will be charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. Two people with knowledge of the planned prosecution told the AP on Tuesday that the Michigan attorney general's office has informed defense lawyers about indictments in Flint and told them to expect initial court appearances soon. AP said it did not know what the nature of the charges was. Exclusive: Civil rights groups demand Google remove Trump's YouTube channel

U.S. civil rights groups will organize an advertiser boycott against Alphabet's YouTube if it does not remove President Donald Trump's channel, the groups told Reuters. Jim Steyer, one of the organizers of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign which led over 1,000 advertisers to boycott Facebook in July, said the groups are demanding YouTube take down Trump's verified YouTube channel, which has 2.76 million subscribers. In rare joint message, top U.S. military leaders condemn Capitol riot

The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the uniformed leaders of the different military branches, on Tuesday put out a rare joint message to service members saying the violent riots last week were an assault America's Constitutional process and against the law. The message breaks nearly a week of silence by the military leaders after the assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump sent lawmakers into hiding and left five people dead. U.S. pet food company expands recall after more than 70 dogs die, 80 sickened

Midwestern Pet Foods Inc is expanding a recall to include several more products sold under its Sportmix brand and other labels after at least 70 dogs died and 80 others are known to have become ill, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday. The food was found to have potentially unsafe levels of aflatoxins, a byproduct of mold, and the company is expanding its voluntary recall of pet foods issued on Dec. 30. Trump says 25th amendment is 'zero risk to me'

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is not concerned about the 25th amendment allowing his cabinet to remove him from office, even as the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives plunged ahead on a resolution pressing Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the constitutional provision. "The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me," said Trump, as he spoke in front of a section of the Mexico border wall in Texas, a symbol of the stringent immigration policy he has pursued during his tumultuous four years in office.

