Health scheme clubbed with Centre's Ayushman Bharat programme

Health scheme clubbed with Centre's Ayushman Bharat programmePTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:10 IST
Puducherry, Jan 14 (PTI): The state government-levelscheme under which medical assistance was given to the poorpeople here has been merged with the Centrally-sponsoredAyushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arokiya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had approvedof the merger with the AB-PMJAY, one of the flagshipprogrammes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with effect fromWednesday, a press release said here.
The integration has been effected on the advice ofUnion Home Minister Amit Shah.
The merger would help families under below povertyline(BPL) in the Union Territory to avail themselves of cashlessspeciality treatment upto Rs 5 lakhs per annum in any of theempaneled government or private hospitals by producingidentity card, BPL ration card, Aadhar card.
The government would settle the hospital bill directly.
The Lieutenant Governor thanked the Centre for theintegration of the scheme with the Centre's health insuranceprogramme ensuring health safety of the BPL families.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat
- Amit
- Narendra Modi
- Yojana (AB-
- Kiran Bedi
- PMJAY
- Aadhar
- AB-PMJAY
ALSO READ
Lt Guv Kiran Bedi,Pondy CM greet people on eve of New Year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot; says the facility will help improve healthcare infrastructure in Gujarat.
Reforms in fields of farm sector to space research paving way for new start-ups: PM Narendra Modi after laying foundation IIM Sambapur campus.
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation of new Sambalpur IIM campus in Odisha.
Puducherry: Security forces deployed outside Raj Nivas ahead of Congress-led dharna against Kiran Bedi