Rahul seeks public support for campaign in favour of farmers, against fuel prices
The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas and will take out protest marches in all state capitals.Participating in the SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar campaign of his party, Gandhi said on Twitter, The countrys farmers are holding a satyagraha against the arrogant Modi Government to win their rights. The entire country today is raising its voice against the atrocities being committed on farmers and the rise in price a of petrol and diesel.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 11:29 IST
Asking people to join the farmers' ''satyagraha'' against the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke out in support of the ongoing protests and against rising fuel prices in the country. The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas and will take out protest marches in all state capitals.
Participating in the ''SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar'' campaign of his party, Gandhi said on Twitter, ''The country's farmers are holding a satyagraha against the arrogant Modi Government to win their rights.'' ''The entire country today is raising its voice against the atrocities being committed on farmers and the rise in price a of petrol and diesel. You should also join this campaign and be a part of this satyagraha,'' he added in his Twitter post in Hindi. The party has backed the farmers' agitation and demanded a repeal of the Centre's three new farm laws.
The ''SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar'' campaign was launched on a day the government and farmers are set to hold their ninth round of talks in a bid to end the deadlock.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Gandhi
- Modi Government
- The party
- Rahul Gandhi
- Modi
- Hindi
- Kisan Adhikar Divas
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over loan waiver to industrialists
Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders express grief over death of former union minister Buta Singh
Govt must shed arrogance, repeal farm laws: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena lauds Rahul Gandhi, says "rulers in Delhi" fear him
Shiv Sena praises Rahul Gandhi, says 'those in power in Delhi' afraid of him