Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM doesn't respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:35 IST
PM doesn't respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not respect farmers and wants to tire out those protesting against the Centre's new agri laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday.

He also said that the talks that are being held with the protesting farmer leaders are part of the government's delaying tactics.

Farmers will not relent till the laws are repealed, said Rahul Gandhi at Jantar Mantar, where he along with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined party MPs in their demonstration against the legislations.

The former Congress president's remarks come on a day when the government is meeting protesting farmer unions for the ninth time to break the over-a-month-long deadlock on the three new agri laws.

''The talks are being held only to delay. PM Modi thinks he has the power and will tire the farmers out, but he is mistaken. Narendra Modi does not have basic respect for farmers. He does not even care if over 100 farmers die. He thinks he has the power and the protesting farmers will tire out after some days, but they will not relent,'' Rahul Gandhi told reporters. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the laws. Rahul Gandhi said this agitation has just started and the government will have to take back the laws. ''The farm laws will have to be repealed. They (the government) do not know the strength of farmers, they will not relent. PM Modi does not understand this. Had he understood this, the government would have taken back the laws today itself,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fiat Chrysler partners with Wipro to establish its first global digital hub in India

Wipro Limited on Friday announcedthat it has been chosen as a strategic technology servicespartner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA to establish itsfirst global digital hub in Hyderabad This digital hub, called FCA ICT India, will supportFC...

Tamil Nadu undertakes One Nation One Ration Card system reform

Tamil Nadu has become the 11th State in the country to successfully undertake One Nation One Ration Card system reform stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. Thus, the State has become eligible to mobilise additio...

HCL Tech to hire 20,000 people in next 2 quarters: CEO

IT services major HCL Technologies is looking at hiring about 20,000 people over the next two quarters to meet the demand coming in on the back of strong growth in deal signing and adoption of digital services.The Noida-based company, which...

Nepal approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Nepal on Friday granted approval for AstraZenecas COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus, the government said, following a meeting with neighbouring India, a major manufacturer of the shot. Conditional permission has been granted for em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021