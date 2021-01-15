Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vijay Goel begins campaign to aware people about achievements of Modi govt

BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Goel began a campaign on Friday to spread awareness about various achievements of the Narendra Modi government during the COVID-19 pandemic and to expose those who he said were doing politics over the coronavirus vaccine.The campaign, titled Modi Tujhe Salaam, was launched by Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey.Goel, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, said, It is a divine grace that Narendra Modi was our Prime Minister during the crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:54 IST
Vijay Goel begins campaign to aware people about achievements of Modi govt
Image Credit: Twitter(@AmitShah)

BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Goel began a campaign on Friday to spread awareness about various achievements of the Narendra Modi government during the COVID-19 pandemic and to expose those who he said were doing politics over the coronavirus vaccine.

The campaign, titled 'Modi Tujhe Salaam', was launched by Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Goel, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, said, ''It is a divine grace that Narendra Modi was our Prime Minister during the crisis. Tomorrow the vaccination will begin, and will start a new era in the country. This campaign will strengthen and encourage the Modi government, expose those who are doing politics on the coronavirus vaccine and educate people about why they need to be cautious even after the vaccination.'' He said he will conduct the campaign in parks and resident welfare associations.

The national capital will kick off its inoculation drive from the state-run LNJP Hospital on Saturday with healthcare workers who have been in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic to be given the shots first.

Goel accused the opposition parties of working for their own vested interests and not cooperating with the government amid the coronavirus crisis.

''Rather than cooperating during this crisis, they are only working to create more crises,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AAP asks BJP to resign if it can't run MCDs

The AAP on Friday demanded that the BJP should resign and let it rule the municipal corporations for one year before the civic polls due in 2022 amid an ongoing tussle between the two sides over non-payment of salaries to MCD employees.Delh...

Strong 5.9-magnitude quake shakes Guatemala

A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake swayed buildings in Guatemalas capital Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The shaking lasted a long time and shook some things from walls.The U.S. Geological Service said ...

Spain reports record 40,197 COVID-19 cases, incidence hits new high

Spain reported a record 40,197 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the incidence of the disease as measured over the past 14 days hit a new high of 575 cases per 100,000 people, climbing from 522 cases the previous day, Health Ministry data...

EU welcomes Biden proposal for U.S. stimulus

The European Commission welcomed a 1.9 trillion stimulus package proposed by President-elect Joe Biden to help the U.S. economy deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but said its full impact would not become clear until Congress debates it.Biden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021