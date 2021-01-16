Left Menu
Biden: Inauguration shows America is coming back

16-01-2021
US President-elect Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Joe Biden says even a scaled-down inauguration with thousands of troops and law enforcement authorities will give the world "a clear sign that America is coming back." Biden said Friday at a virtual reception for inauguration donors that he has "complete confidence" in law enforcement's ability to ensure "dignity, peace and security for this event." He says his own team is working closely with law enforcement.

Alluding to President Donald Trump's rhetoric inciting the insurrection at the Capitol last week, Biden said, "What this president has done is sort of a stain on America." Biden will be sworn in at noon Wednesday, two weeks after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to try to stop Congress from affirming Biden's election victory. Five people died, and Trump was impeached again.

