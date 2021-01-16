Left Menu
Wait for your turn to get vaccinated, beware of rumours: CM Yogi to people

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked the people to remain alert for rumours regarding COVID-19 vaccines and wait for their turn to get themselves vaccinated.Healthcare workers at the frontline of Indias COVID-19 battle got their first jabs on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the worlds largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.Chief Minister Adityanath took a round of the Balrampur Hospital here and met the health workers who were administered vaccines to enquire about their well-being.Today is a day of immense happiness and excitement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked the people to remain alert for rumours regarding COVID-19 vaccines and wait for their turn to get themselves vaccinated.

Healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle got their first jabs on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

Chief Minister Adityanath took a round of the Balrampur Hospital here and met the health workers who were administered vaccines to enquire about their well-being.

''Today is a day of immense happiness and excitement. India is the first country which has launched two vaccines,'' the chief minister said.

''I have just now met the health workers who have got vaccinated and they are all fine,'' he told the media.

''I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this achievement and thank the scientists of the country. At this point of time, when the country is moving ahead in this battle against a pandemic, we have also to remain alert for the people who are spreading rumours,'' the chief minister said.

The vaccine developed in the country is very effective and also reasonably priced, he said, emphasising the need to maintain COVID protocol and social distancing even after getting vaccinated.

According to state Medical and Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, the vaccination in the first phase has started in 317 centres and 31,700 health workers are being vaccinated on the first day.

All necessary arrangements as well as security are in place for the vaccination, the minister had said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

