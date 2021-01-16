Left Menu
COVID vaccine: BJP leaders take dig at Rahul for no word of appreciation for scientists

BJP leaders on Saturday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for raising doubts about the governments efforts to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination drive but not putting out any word of appreciation for scientists and health workers on the day of its launch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 17:08 IST
BJP leaders on Saturday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for raising ''doubts'' about the government's efforts to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination drive but not putting out any word of appreciation for scientists and health workers on the day of its launch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's COVID-19 vaccination drive while reassuring the country that emergency use authorisation was given to two made in India vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and efficacy, and urged people to beware of propaganda and rumours.

BJP I-T department head Amit Malviya tweeted, ''Rahul Gandhi raised doubts on govt's effort to roll out Covid vaccine. But on a day when India undertakes the largest vaccine drive, after Modi admin approved two Made in India vaccines, not a single tweet! Not a word of appreciation for Indian scientists and health workers too?'' He also posted the Congress leader's critical tweets in the past about the Modi government's handling of the pandemic. Targeting critics, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, ''On a day of hope for every Indian, all those who spread fake narratives & expressed apprehensions about India's capability to produce the vaccines can now remove their foot from the mouth & vaccinate themselves against self-doubt.'' PTI KR ANBANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

