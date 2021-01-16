COVID vaccine drive increased country's credibility: BJP

Rajasthan BJP leaders claimed that the coronavirus vaccine drive launched on Saturday has increased the country's credibility in the world. "Prime Minister Modi has increased India's credibility by launching the world's largest vaccination campaign. It is a matter of pride for all Indians that two indigenous vaccines were developed in the country," state BJP president Satish Poonia told reporters. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Gulabchand Kataria expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the drive. Kataria said in a statement that at a time when there was no vaccine for coronavirus, scientists across the world got engaged in developing it and due to the encouragement of the PM, Indian scientists developed two vaccines.

