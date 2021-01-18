Left Menu
CEC, ECs to hold series of meeting in poll-bound Assam to review election preparedness

A delegation comprising of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners (ECs) Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will leave for the poll-bound Assam on Monday to take stock of election preparedness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:51 IST
CEC, ECs to hold series of meeting in poll-bound Assam to review election preparedness
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi

A delegation comprising of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners (ECs) Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will leave for the poll-bound Assam on Monday to take stock of election preparedness.The Election Commission officials will be on a three-day visit to Assam. Besides CEC and ECs, the delegation includes Dharmendra Sharma, Director General, ECI, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Deputy Election Commissioner and other senior officials. According to top official sources, this visit is very crucial as the delegation is scheduled to hold several meetings with the Assam CEO and state machinery to discuss election-related issues amid the pandemic.

The delegation will also have direct interaction with representatives of recognised national parties and State political parties, they said. On January 13, the ECI team that went on a visit to Assam met Chief Secretary and other senior officials in Guwahati. The State CEO was also present at the meeting. From January 11 to January 13, the ECI team led by Dharmendra Sharma had visited the state to assess preparedness for the Assembly poll in Assam. Nitin Khade, CEO Assam had conducted review meetings with various officials to ensure smooth conduct of ensuing elections. The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of five poll-bound states namely West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are coming to an end either in May or in June this year.The Legislative Assembly of Assam comprises of 126 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

