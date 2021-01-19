Left Menu
Development News Edition

No CM face in Kerala as Cong pitches for collective leadership, Chandy to head election management committee

After a brainstorming session in the national capital with its senior leaders and top leadership, Congress has strategically decided to go with collective leadership in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls rather than projecting a chief ministerial face in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:55 IST
No CM face in Kerala as Cong pitches for collective leadership, Chandy to head election management committee
Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. . Image Credit: ANI

After a brainstorming session in the national capital with its senior leaders and top leadership, Congress has strategically decided to go with collective leadership in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls rather than projecting a chief ministerial face in the state. The party held marathon meetings with Kerala leaders here at the Congress War Room on Monday.

AICC general secretaries Tariq Anwar and KC Venugopal and Kerala team comprising PCC chief Mullappally Ramachandra, Ommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala were present in the meetings with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. After the meetings, PCC chief Mullupali Ramchandran told ANI: "The upcoming Assembly election in Kerala was discussed during the meeting. We have taken a decision that we will get united and contest polls in a disciplined manner. Definitely, we will come out with flying colours."

According to party sources, poll strategy was decided in the meetings and Congress will soon announce various committees for the Assembly polls in the state. It was decided that former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will lead the Election Management and Coordination Committee against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led ruling LDF. He will have nine more members on the committee.

While Congress leader AK Antony will be the chairman of the Campaign Committee, the formation of more committees will be announced soon. It is to mention that Congress has maximum number of MPs from Kerala.

Polls in Kerala would be around April-May, 2021, along with West Bengal, Puducherry, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Number of COVID-19 cases in US surpass 24 million

Baltimore US, January 19 ANISputnik The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the United States has surpassed 24 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.The US case tally amounts to 24,062,636, with 398,884 dea...

Draw inspiration from people 'who see the cup as half full': Nooyi to Indian students in US

Pepsicos former CEO Indra Nooyi has advised Indian students in the US not to idolise people based on their positions, but to draw inspiration from those who see the cup as half full.During a video conference with Embassy of India Student Hu...

NCPCR writes to MP DGP, seeks appropriate action against Cong MLA over comment on girls

By Joymala Bagchi The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR on Tuesday forwarded the matter of Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Vermas statement on minor girls, to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police for appropriate ac...

FACTBOX-The origins of COVID-19

As a team from the World Health Organization works in China to investigate the origins of COVID-19, the following factbox looks at what we know about how the pandemic began.CHINA ORIGINS The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 - known as SARS-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021