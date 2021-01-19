No CM face in Kerala as Cong pitches for collective leadership, Chandy to head election management committee

After a brainstorming session in the national capital with its senior leaders and top leadership, Congress has strategically decided to go with collective leadership in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls rather than projecting a chief ministerial face in the state. The party held marathon meetings with Kerala leaders here at the Congress War Room on Monday.

AICC general secretaries Tariq Anwar and KC Venugopal and Kerala team comprising PCC chief Mullappally Ramachandra, Ommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala were present in the meetings with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. After the meetings, PCC chief Mullupali Ramchandran told ANI: "The upcoming Assembly election in Kerala was discussed during the meeting. We have taken a decision that we will get united and contest polls in a disciplined manner. Definitely, we will come out with flying colours."

According to party sources, poll strategy was decided in the meetings and Congress will soon announce various committees for the Assembly polls in the state. It was decided that former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will lead the Election Management and Coordination Committee against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led ruling LDF. He will have nine more members on the committee.

While Congress leader AK Antony will be the chairman of the Campaign Committee, the formation of more committees will be announced soon. It is to mention that Congress has maximum number of MPs from Kerala.

Polls in Kerala would be around April-May, 2021, along with West Bengal, Puducherry, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

