U.S. Senate leader McConnell says Trump 'provoked' Jan. 6 riot

U.S. Senate leader McConnell says Trump 'provoked' Jan. 6 riotReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:56 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said in a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday that President Donald Trump "provoked" the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
"The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people," McConnell said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
