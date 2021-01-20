After Senate vote, Italy's Conte says focus now on COVID and economy

After Senate vote, Italy's Conte says focus now on COVID and economyReuters | Rome | Updated: 20-01-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 04:00 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, after narrowly winning a confidence vote in the Senate, said on Tuesday he would now focus his attention on tackling the health and economic crises battering the country. Looking to head off any speculation he might resign after the close vote, which saw his government stripped of its absolute majority in the upper house of parliament, Conte said he would seek to bolster support for his fragile coalition.
"Italy doesn't have a minute to lose," he said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
