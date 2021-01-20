Congress workers stage demo against farm laws in Bengaluru

A large number of Congressworkers and farmers on Wednesday descended on the city toprotest the contentious farm laws of the Centre and condemnthe hike in fuel prices.

Commuters faced a harrowing time due to traffic snarlscaused by agitations at various places.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in view of theanti-farmers law protests called by the Congress and roadsbarricaded.

Following a call given by Congress state chief D KShivakumar to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan here, party workersarrived from various parts of the state.

They have planned to stage protests and later submit amemorandum to Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Before heading to the protest venue at freedom park,Congress state chief D K Shivakumar accused the stategovernment of stopping the protesters from reaching the statecapital.

''I have been receiving calls saying the police have beenstopping farmers and Congress workers since last night,''Shivakumar alleged in a video message.

He appealed to those who were prevented from proceeedingto the city, to hold protest by blocking the highways.

''Reach the Bengaluru Railway station and we all shall laysiege to the Raj Bhavan,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP ridiculed the protests and allegedthat the Congress, which had been responsible for the farmers'suicide throughout its regime, was staging a drama by opposingthe pro-farmer laws introduced by the Centre.

''Farmer suicides would not have escalated if you had beenpro-farmer, isn't it?'' the saffron party asked in a tweet.

