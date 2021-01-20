Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump frees former aides from ethics pledge, lobbying ban

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:58 IST
Trump frees former aides from ethics pledge, lobbying ban

President Donald Trump has released current and former members of his administration from the terms of their ethics pledge, which included a five-year ban on lobbying their former agencies.

The ethics pledge was outlined in one of Trump's first executive orders, signed on January 28, 2017, as part of his campaign pledge to ''drain the swamp.'' It required Trump's political appointees to agree to the lobbying ban, as well as pledge not to undertake work that would require them to register as a ''foreign agent'' after leaving government.

Trump signed the one-page revocation of the order on Tuesday, and it was released by the White House shortly after 1 am Wednesday, hours before his term ends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36 pc to Rs 2,200 cr

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Wednesday reported a 35.8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,200 crore for the quarter ended December driven by recovery in metal prices and strict cost discipline.The company had posted a net profi...

Allow vaccine for non-healthcare workers to curb wastage: IMA

Apex medical body IMA onWednesday expressed concern over not all pre-registeredbeneficiaries turning up for receiving COVID-19 vaccines andsuggested the Madhya Pradesh government to allow inoculationof people interested in getting doses.The...

Cairn says engaged with Indian govt on adherence to arbitration award

A month after a tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ordered India to return USD 1.2 billion to UKs Cairn Energy Plc, the company on Wednesday said it is engaged with the Indian government on implementation of the rul...

Thai govt files royal insult complaint after criticism of its vaccine strategy

Thailands government on Wednesday filed a criminal complaint of defaming the monarchy against a banned opposition politician after he criticised the countrys COVID-19 vaccine strategy. The move could mark the highest-profile lese majeste ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021