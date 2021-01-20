Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepen U.S. ties by protecting British values, ex-PM May urges Johnson

Asked in parliament about May's article, Johnson said Britain had a "phenomenal year" ahead when it could show leadership, and that he would work closely with Biden. But Britain's threat in last year's EU talks to break international law in a post-Brexit arrangement for Northern Ireland was criticised by Biden at the time.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:58 IST
Deepen U.S. ties by protecting British values, ex-PM May urges Johnson

Former prime minister Theresa May urged her successor Boris Johnson to protect Britain's values to help strengthen ties with the new U.S. administration, saying his threat to break international law had done nothing to raise "our credibility".

May, who said she "never knew what to expect" from U.S. President Donald Trump, described the inauguration of Joe Biden in an article in the Daily Mail newspaper as a chance for both countries to better promote democratic values. Britain's former leader was herself criticised by some opposition lawmakers for being too close to Trump after he held her hand on a visit to Washington. But she has been outspoken in her criticism of Johnson since he replaced her in 2019.

"The arrival of President Biden provides Britain with a golden opportunity," she said in the article. "But to lead we must live up to our values," she said, adding that threatening to break international law in talks with the European Union on a trade deal and moving away from defence and aid spending targets were "not actions which, in my view, raised our credibility in the eyes of the world".

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday and the government hopes to reinvigorate ties with Washington, especially as Britain hosts a summit of the Group of Seven nations and the United Nations COP26 climate change conference this year. Asked in parliament about May's article, Johnson said Britain had a "phenomenal year" ahead when it could show leadership, and that he would work closely with Biden.

But Britain's threat in last year's EU talks to break international law in a post-Brexit arrangement for Northern Ireland was criticised by Biden at the time. He warned that a future U.S. trade deal would be in jeopardy if Britain failed to honour the 1998 Good Friday peace deal, which effectively ended 30 years of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland and was brokered with support from Washington.

Johnson dropped the threat after agreeing alternative arrangements with the EU. "With Brexit now achieved but the pandemic still raging and the long-term economic and social impact of COVID to be addressed, it is now even more important that we work together with our allies," May wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Told Kamala to keep doing what she does, not get bothered by others, says her uncle

With Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the brink of scripting history, her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran on Wednesday said he spoke to her ahead of the inauguration in Washington and told her to keep doing what you do without gett...

CCI approves Axis-Max Life deal

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India CCI on Wednesday said it has approved the stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance Company by Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities.As per the combination notice filed with CCI, the ...

Kenya reports two cases of new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa

Kenya has identified two cases of the new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa in two men who have since left the country, a senior health ministry official said on Wednesday.Patrick Amoth, acting director general of health at the...

Trump vows to 'be back in some form' as tumultuous presidency ends

President Donald Trump left the White House and Washington for a final time as commander-in-chief on Wednesday after a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions, and a pandemic that caused 400,000 U.S. deat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021