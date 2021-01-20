Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall Street hits records amid profit reports, DC changeover

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 221 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 31,151, as of 1042 am Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.8 per cent higher.Joe Biden will take the oath of office to become U.S. president later in the day, and he has a flurry of executive actions at the ready.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:25 IST
Wall Street hits records amid profit reports, DC changeover

US stocks are rallying to records Wednesday on stronger-than-expected earnings reports and continued optimism that new leadership in Washington will mean more support for the struggling economy. The S&P 500 was 1.1 per cent higher at 3,842.03 in morning trading, topping its record closing level of 3,824.68 set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 221 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 31,151, as of 10:42 am Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.8 per cent higher.

Joe Biden will take the oath of office to become U.S. president later in the day, and he has a flurry of executive actions at the ready. He has also pitched a plan to pump USD 1.9 trillion more into the struggling economy, hoping to act quickly as his Democratic party takes control of the White House and both houses of Congress. The hope on Wall Street is that such stimulus will help carry the economy until later this year, when more widespread COVID-19 vaccinations get daily life closer to normal. Such hopes have helped stocks and Treasury yields rise, even as the worsening pandemic digs a deeper hole for the economy. Spiraling coronavirus counts and deaths have more workers applying for unemployment benefits and shoppers feeling less confident. The incoming Biden administration is taking control of the White House from Donald Trump, who pointed again on Wednesday to the stock market's level as validation of his work. Trump's preferred measure is often the Dow Jones Industrial Average, even though the S&P 500 is much more important to most workers' 401(k) accounts. Under Trump, the Dow had an a annualized return of 11.8 per cent from his inauguration until his last day in office, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial. That's better than any Republican president since Calvin Coolidge during the roaring 1920s, but it's not as good as the returns for Bill Clinton or Barack Obama. Trump has said in the past that he should get credit for the stock market's gains following his election but before his inauguration. The market got a “Trump bump” then on anticipation of lower tax rates, less regulation on companies and faster economic growth. Much of that did come to fruition, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's response to it upended everything in 2020.

Gains for stocks have also been accelerating since Biden's election, before his inauguration, on hopes that he and Congress can deliver more stimulus for the economy. The bump for stocks between the most recent Election Day and Biden's inauguration is bigger than Trump's bump before his inauguration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TEXT-U.S. President Joe Biden's inaugural address

Following is the inauguration speech as prepared for delivery by Democrat Joe Biden, who was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday This is democracys day.A day of history and hope. Of renewal and resolve.Through a crucible...

At 106, woman among earliest vaccine recipients in Brazil

Zlia de Carvalho Morley rolled up a sleeve and looked stoically to the side as a nurse slid in a COVID-19 shot. She was one of thousands in Brazil to get the shot on Wednesday, but one of very few old enough to recall an earlier viral pande...

Biden, Harris inspect troops from Capitol steps

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have taken part in the traditional inaugural military tradition of Pass in Review. Biden, Harris and their spouses stood on Wednesday on the East Front steps of the U.S. Capitol to observ...

UN announces talks on new Syria constitution resume Jan 25

The U.N. special envoy for Syria announced Wednesday that the next round of talks toward revising the war-battered countrys constitution will start in Geneva on January 25 and urged the parties to move to actual drafting.Geir Pedersen told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021