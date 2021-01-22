Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's ruling parties talk up elections as Conte struggles for majority

Italy's main ruling parties on Friday flagged snap elections as the only way out of its political impasse, if Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte fails to drum up a parliamentary majority after scraping through a confidence vote.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:42 IST
Italy's ruling parties talk up elections as Conte struggles for majority

Italy's main ruling parties on Friday flagged snap elections as the only way out of its political impasse, if Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte fails to drum up a parliamentary majority after scraping through a confidence vote. After surviving Tuesday's Senate vote thanks to abstentions, Conte appealed to centrist and unaligned upper house lawmakers outside the coalition to join his minority government's ranks.

Few have responded and time is short, as Conte seeks a solid majority to push through urgent legislation to tackle one of Europe's worst coronavirus epidemics and the deep economic crisis it has triggered. The deadlock and its uncertain resolution has unnerved financial markets. The risk premium on Italian debt - the gap between its and Germany's 10-year bond yields - rose on Friday to its highest since November.

"We don't fear an election and we believe it can be one of the ways out of this situation," cabinet undersecretary Andrea Martella, of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said in an interview with RAI state television on Friday. PD deputy leader Andrea Orlando delivered a similar message on a Thursday evening talk show when asked if elections were becoming likely: "Unfortunately they are, we believe that if Conte falls this majority will implode," he replied.

The PD's coalition partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, also said on Friday that if Conte failed to quickly get the necessary parliamentary backing a snap election was the only option. That would probably be won by the right-wing opposition led by Matteo Salvini's League party, opinion polls suggest.

The crisis was triggered last week when former premier Matteo Renzi withdrew his centrist Italia Viva party from the coalition, depriving it of an outright Senate majority. Analysts say the stance taken by the PD and 5-Star is partly a way of pressuring wavering senators to join the government, as most parliamentarians want to avoid a vote two years ahead of schedule in which many would risk not being re-elected.

The situation looks increasingly difficult. Underscoring internal PD tensions, four of its senators on Friday told its leaders to stop threatening elections "directly or indirectly."

The PD and 5-Star both rule out supporting a broad coalition with rightist parties, while 5-Star rules out backing any government not led by Conte, who does not belong to any political party. Both currently rule out a reconciliation with Renzi. (Additional reporting by Angelo Amante, Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Consiglio; editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man held with Rs 4 lakh in fake currency in Delhi

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Friday with fake currency with a face value of Rs 4 lakh in east Delhis Anand Vihar area, police said.The accused has been identified as Sheikh Shehzad, a resident of Delhi and native of Motihari district i...

Reliance Industries Ltd reports 12 pc rise in December quarter net profit on improving O2C business.

Reliance Industries Ltd reports 12 pc rise in December quarter net profit on improving O2C business....

Conventional education seen great upheaval for good in the form of NEP: Union Education minister

Coimbatore, Jan 22 PT Union Education MinisterRamesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday said the conventionalmode of education has now seen a great upheaval for good, inthe form of the New Education Policy-2020 NEP.This will enable the students no...

RBI proposes 4-layer regulatory structure for NBFCs

The Reserve Bank on Friday proposed a four-layered regulatory structure for non-banking financial companies NBFCs with progressive increase in intensity of regulation. According to a discussion paper released by the RBI, the NBFCs will be s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021