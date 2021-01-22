German CDU confirms Laschet as new leader in postal ballot
Since she stepped down as CDU leader in December 2018, the party has struggled to find a suitable successor. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:34 IST
Germany's Christian Democrats confirmed centrist Armin Laschet as their new party leader on Friday after a postal ballot, which was required to legally uphold his election by delegates in a digital vote on Saturday. Laschet, premier of Germany's most populous state, won 83.35% of the valid postal votes cast by 1,001 delegates, the CDU said.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's predominant politician and a consistent winner with German voters since taking office in 2005, has said she will not run for chancellor again in September's federal election. Since she stepped down as CDU leader in December 2018, the party has struggled to find a suitable successor. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- Germany
- Europe
- German
- Christian Democrats
- Armin Laschet
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 26,391 - RKI
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 26,391 - RKI
Health News Roundup: What you need to know about the coronavirus right now; Europe prepares for Moderna vaccine rollout as fears grow over virus variants and more
WHO Europe urges safe flexibility on timing of COVID-19 vaccine doses
European shares extend gains on recovery hopes