Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

MDS3 AP-POLLS-SEC SEC issues notification for gram panchayat elections inAP Amaravati(AP): The State Election Commission issued thenotification for conduct of elections to gram panchayats inAndhra Pradesh, the first phase of which will be held here inFebruary 5.

MDS4 TN-RAHUL-CAMPAIGN Rahul Gandhi hits campaign trail in TN, targets PM Modi Coimbatore: Launching his party's campaign for Tamil NaduAssembly elections, Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi allegedPrime Minister Narendra Modi partnered with big businessmenand was 'selling' everything that belonged to the people.

MDS7 KL-CONGRESS-THAROOR Shashi Tharoor to meet people, incorporate their views inUDF manifesto Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has beengiven the crucial task of meeting people from various walks ofwalksof life, including the youth, and incorporate their viewswhile drawing up the ''People's manifesto'' of the UDFopposition in poll-bound Kerala.

MES1 KL-ASSEMBLY-LEGISLATIONSFrom Language Bill to Cemeteries Act, Kerala Assembly passes109 laws in four & half years Thiruvananthapuram: From the much-awaited MalayalamLanguage Bill to the path-breaking Christian Cemeteries (Rightto Burial of Corpse) Bill, Kerala Assembly has passed 109significant legislations, in the last four and half years ofthe LDF government, before adjourning sine die.

