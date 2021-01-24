Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata Banerjee 'insulted the nation' by skipping speech at Parakram Diwas: Telangana BJP leader

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader NV Subhash on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that she 'insulted the nation' by refusing to deliver her speech at the Parakram Diwas event at Victoria Memorial after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:56 IST
Mamata Banerjee 'insulted the nation' by skipping speech at Parakram Diwas: Telangana BJP leader
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader NV Subhash on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that she 'insulted the nation' by refusing to deliver her speech at the Parakram Diwas event at Victoria Memorial after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised. The event in Kolkata was to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was losing her cool very often, fearing defeat in the ensuing state elections. Insulting the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was inexcusable and unacceptable," NV Subhash told ANI. "Leaders need to maintain restraint as it is common for people to raise slogans negative or positive to express their feelings in open gatherings. She should not have skipped her speech at the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji. By doing that she insulted the nation," he added.

The BJP leader also observed that the Banerjee's attitude indicates her downfall as she was unable to digest the recent political developments that were happening in the state. This comes after the Chief Minister said that "government program should have some dignity" and "it is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited" at the Kolkata event after slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' were raised when she was invited to speak.

In her brief remarks, a visibly upset Mamata Banerjee said it was a government programme and not that of a political party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Himachal CM, MLAs to meet on February 8-9

Himachal Pradesh MLAs meetings on Annual Budget priorities with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will take place on February 8 and 9. According to a spokesperson of the state government, a partial modification has been made in the meetings of ...

Bird flu confirmed in 12 states for crow, migratory and wild birds

The central government on Saturday informed that avian influenza or bird flu has been confirmed in nine states for poultry birds and in 12 states for the crow, migratory and wild birds till January 24. Till January 24 outbreaks of Avian Inf...

Gopalpur-Digha highway project to boost infrastructure of coastal region: Pradhan

Union MinisterDharmendra Pradhan said here Sunday the coastal highwayproject worth Rs 7,500 that will link Gopalpur in Odisha andDigha in West Bengal will boost infrastructure and economy ofOdisha.Briefing reporters after visiting Bhitarkan...

Kartik Aaryan explains real happiness in hilarious post

In a bid to amuse his followers, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a hilarious post on social media, explaining what real happiness is. The Luka Chhupi actor took to his Instagram account on Sunday and posted some photos of him enjoying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021