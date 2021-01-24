Italy to take legal action over COVID vaccine delays to secure doses, says minister

Italy to take legal action over COVID vaccine delays to secure doses, says ministerReuters | Milan | Updated: 24-01-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 19:54 IST
Italy will take legal action against Pfizer and Astrazeneca over delays in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines with the aim of securing the doses rather than to seek damages, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday.
"We are working so our vaccine plan programme does not change. We are activating all channels so the EU Commission does all it can to make these gentlemen respect their contracts," Di Maio said on RAI state television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
