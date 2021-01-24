Left Menu
Development News Edition

There should be no attempts to belittle Netaji: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Sunday said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose stood tootall among us and there should not be any attempt tobelittle the maker, amid the controversy over Chief MinisterMamata Banerjees refusal to speak at an event for celebratingNetajis birth anniversary when a section of the audienceshouted Jai Shri Ram.In a series of tweets on the microblogging site,Dhankhar cautioned against any attempt of creating din on thelegacy of the great patriot.There cannot be any room for creating noise on legacyNetajiSubhasChandraBose.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:43 IST
There should be no attempts to belittle Netaji: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Sunday said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose stood ''tootall among us'' and there should not be any attempt to''belittle the maker'', amid the controversy over Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee's refusal to speak at an event for celebratingNetaji's birth anniversary when a section of the audienceshouted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

In a series of tweets on the microblogging site,Dhankhar cautioned against any attempt of creating din on thelegacy of the great patriot.

''There cannot be any room for creating noise on legacy#NetajiSubhasChandraBose. Such attempt will only belittle themaker & be irrelevant.

''Netaji all through thrived for unity of country. Hestands too tall amongst us..lets dump any ulterior thinkingon this great occasion,'' the governor tweeted.

Though Dhankhar did not refer to any particularincident, there was an unexpected turn of events during the125th birthday celebrations of Netaji in Victoria Memorialhere where Banerjee was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' chantswhen she was about to deliver her speech in the presence ofPrime Minister Narendra Modi and the governor on Saturday.

An incensed Banerje refused to speak at the functionbut stayed all through.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

About 500 Airbus staff under quarantine after Hamburg COVID-19 outbreak

Airbus said on Sunday about 500 of its staff had gone into quarantine after 21 workers at its aircraft factory in Hamburg tested positive for the new coronavirus. The company said the staff had been asked to stay at home as a precautionary ...

Telangana woman dies 5 days after vaccination, reasons unknown: State health dept

A 45-year-old female healthcare worker in Telangana died in the early hours of Sunday, five days after undergoing COVID-19 vaccination at Urban Primary Health Centre UPHC, New Shayampet area of Warangal Urban District. However, the reason f...

UP: 1 dead, 5 critically injured as car tyre bursts

A woman died and five people were seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling burst a tyre and fell into a ditch in Shivratanganj area here on Sunday, police said.SHO of Shivratanganj police station D K Singh said the car was...

Soccer-Maddison shines in Leicester's 3-1 FA Cup win at Brentford

Leicester Citys James Maddison set up one goal and got on the scoresheet in a second-half comeback as they beat second-tier Brentford 3-1 away in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday. The Foxes will host fellow Premier League side Brighton Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021