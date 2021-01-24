There should be no attempts to belittle Netaji: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Sunday said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose stood ''tootall among us'' and there should not be any attempt to''belittle the maker'', amid the controversy over Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee's refusal to speak at an event for celebratingNetaji's birth anniversary when a section of the audienceshouted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

In a series of tweets on the microblogging site,Dhankhar cautioned against any attempt of creating din on thelegacy of the great patriot.

''There cannot be any room for creating noise on legacy#NetajiSubhasChandraBose. Such attempt will only belittle themaker & be irrelevant.

''Netaji all through thrived for unity of country. Hestands too tall amongst us..lets dump any ulterior thinkingon this great occasion,'' the governor tweeted.

Though Dhankhar did not refer to any particularincident, there was an unexpected turn of events during the125th birthday celebrations of Netaji in Victoria Memorialhere where Banerjee was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' chantswhen she was about to deliver her speech in the presence ofPrime Minister Narendra Modi and the governor on Saturday.

An incensed Banerje refused to speak at the functionbut stayed all through.