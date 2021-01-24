U.S. Senate's Schumer says Trump impeachment trial will be fair but move quickly

U.S. Senate's Schumer says Trump impeachment trial will be fair but move quicklyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:28 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that former President Donald Trump's approaching second impeachment trial in the Senate will be fair but move at a relatively fast pace.
"It will be a fair trial but it will move relatively quickly," Schumer, a Democrat, told a news conference in New York. He said it should not take up too much time because "we have so much else to do."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
