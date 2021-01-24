Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate's Schumer says Trump impeachment trial will be fair but move quickly

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:28 IST
U.S. Senate's Schumer says Trump impeachment trial will be fair but move quickly
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that former President Donald Trump's approaching second impeachment trial in the Senate will be fair but move at a relatively fast pace.

"It will be a fair trial but it will move relatively quickly," Schumer, a Democrat, told a news conference in New York. He said it should not take up too much time because "we have so much else to do."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Israel opens embassy in UAE, expanding new relations

Israel on Sunday said it has opened its embassy in the United Arab Emirates, following through on last years US-brokered agreement to establish full diplomatic ties with the Gulf country.Israels Foreign Ministry said the embassy would be in...

Haryana State Information Commission recommends conducting survey of Aravalli area

The Haryana State Information Commission has recommended that the town and country planning and the forest departments conduct a survey of the Aravalli area, specifically the 60 farmhouses built allegedly without requisite permission, and f...

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal make first appearance post-wedding

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal made their first appearance in front of the media post their marriage on Sunday. After the newly-wedded couples marriage ceremony, Varun and Natasha came outside their wedding venue an...

'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can never decide future of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

In a fresh jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led central government and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Knickerwallahs from Nagpur can never ever decide the future of the Tamil Nadu. Gandhi, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021