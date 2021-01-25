BJP insulted Netaji by raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the BJP, accusing itof insulting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by raising 'Jai ShriRam' slogans at an event to mark the icon's 125th birthanniversary.

Branding the BJP as a group of ''outsiders'' and ''BharatJalao Party'', she said it has been continuously insulting theicons of Bengal, Netaji being the ''latest addition to thelist''.

''Would you invite anyone to your house and then insultthe person? Is this the culture of Bengal or our country? Iwould have had no problem if slogans hailing Netaji wereraised.

''But they didn't do that. To taunt me, they shoutedslogans which had no relation to the programme. I was insultedin front of the prime minister of the country. This is their(BJP) culture,'' the Trinamool Congress boss told a rally here.

Banerjee had on Saturday refused to speak at anofficial event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi toobserve Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, after'Jai Shri Ram' chants greeted her.

Dubbing turncoats in her party as ''betrayers'', shesaid those who have deserted the TMC in the run-up to theassembly polls will never be welcomed back.

''The ones who left knew they would not be gettingtickets in the coming elections. It is good they exited, orelse we would have thrown them out... Those who want to leavethe party should do that as early as possible,'' Banerjeeadded.

