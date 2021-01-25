Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP insulted Netaji by raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans: Mamata

This is theirBJP culture, the Trinamool Congress boss told a rally here.Banerjee had on Saturday refused to speak at anofficial event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi toobserve Subhas Chandra Boses 125th birth anniversary, afterJai Shri Ram chants greeted her.Dubbing turncoats in her party as betrayers, shesaid those who have deserted the TMC in the run-up to theassembly polls will never be welcomed back.The ones who left knew they would not be gettingtickets in the coming elections.

PTI | Hooghly | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:09 IST
BJP insulted Netaji by raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the BJP, accusing itof insulting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by raising 'Jai ShriRam' slogans at an event to mark the icon's 125th birthanniversary.

Branding the BJP as a group of ''outsiders'' and ''BharatJalao Party'', she said it has been continuously insulting theicons of Bengal, Netaji being the ''latest addition to thelist''.

''Would you invite anyone to your house and then insultthe person? Is this the culture of Bengal or our country? Iwould have had no problem if slogans hailing Netaji wereraised.

''But they didn't do that. To taunt me, they shoutedslogans which had no relation to the programme. I was insultedin front of the prime minister of the country. This is their(BJP) culture,'' the Trinamool Congress boss told a rally here.

Banerjee had on Saturday refused to speak at anofficial event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi toobserve Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, after'Jai Shri Ram' chants greeted her.

Dubbing turncoats in her party as ''betrayers'', shesaid those who have deserted the TMC in the run-up to theassembly polls will never be welcomed back.

''The ones who left knew they would not be gettingtickets in the coming elections. It is good they exited, orelse we would have thrown them out... Those who want to leavethe party should do that as early as possible,'' Banerjeeadded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Risk of 'vaccine-busting' new variants prompting tougher UK border control, Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at toughening the United Kingdoms border controls because of the risk of vaccine-busting new variants of the coronavirus.We have to realise there is at least the theoretical...

Russia accuses U.S. social media giants of failing to identify protest fakes - RIA

Russias foreign ministry accused Facebook and other U.S. social media giants on Monday of failing to take necessary action to identify fake posts relating to unauthorised protests in Russia over the weekend, the RIA news agency reported.The...

Will sit down with Lingard and make a decision on what we're going to do, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he will sit down and discuss the way forward after dropping midfielder Jesse Lingard from the clubs FA Cup match against Liverpool on Sunday. The England international has been restricted ...

Moscow objects to U.S. embassy's support for 'illegal' protests in Russia -RIA

Russias deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday objected to what he called the United States envoy in Moscow John Sullivans support for illegal protests in Russia, the RIA news agency reported. Police detained more than 3,000 peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021