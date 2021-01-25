Modi wishes Mexican president quick recovery from COVID-19

Modi wishes Mexican president quick recovery from COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador an early recovery from COVID-19.
Obrador has announced that he has tested positive for the disease and the symptoms are mild.
In a tweet, Modi said, ''Concerned to hear about the COVID-19 diagnosis of President @lopezobrador_ of Mexico. The people of India join me in wishing him an early and complete recovery.'' PTI KR IJT
