Modi wishes Mexican president quick recovery from COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador an early recovery from COVID-19.

Obrador has announced that he has tested positive for the disease and the symptoms are mild.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Concerned to hear about the COVID-19 diagnosis of President @lopezobrador_ of Mexico. The people of India join me in wishing him an early and complete recovery.'' PTI KR IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

