Modi wishes Mexican president quick recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador an early recovery from COVID-19.

Obrador has announced that he has tested positive for the disease and the symptoms are mild.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Concerned to hear about the COVID-19 diagnosis of President @lopezobrador_ of Mexico. The people of India join me in wishing him an early and complete recovery.'' PTI KR IJT

