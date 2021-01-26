White House adviser Rice says voting rights a 'real concern', ballot access must be expanded
"It's a matter of real concern because we ought to be in the business of encouraging and enabling all Americans who are eligible to vote, to be able to vote," Rice told a White House briefing. Protecting voting rights has been a top prioroty for the Democratic Party for a while now.Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:56 IST
White House adviser Susan Rice said on Tuesday voting rights are a "real concern" and the United States should expand access to the ballot.
Rice also said the White House would work with Congress on legislation to address voting rights and that she expects President Joe Biden to address the matter later in the day. "It's a matter of real concern because we ought to be in the business of encouraging and enabling all Americans who are eligible to vote, to be able to vote," Rice told a White House briefing.
Protecting voting rights has been a top prioroty for the Democratic Party for a while now. With control of Congress and the White House, there is likely to be action on the issue.
