Left Menu

Russia's Putin queries growing clout of U.S. social media giants

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:20 IST
Russia's Putin queries growing clout of U.S. social media giants

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday queried what he described as the growing clout of U.S. social media giants, saying their influence meant they now competed with governments.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Putin cited the behaviour of U.S. social media giants in recent events in U.S. politics and questioned whether what he called their monopoly position coincided with society's interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two farmers die as hut catches fire

Two farmers died when their hut caught fire here, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place in Piphara village in the Jaithara area Tuesday night, they added.Kalicharan 40 and Radheyshyam 35 were sleeping in a hut after liting a bonf...

Strong demand for Austrian, Greek bond sales

Austria and Greece bond sales won strong demand on Wednesday, joining larger peers who issued debt via syndication earlier in the month. Austria received 40 billion euros of investor orders and Greece 25 billion euros for their new 10-year ...

VMLY&R India, Reseau kick-off 'Meet the Makers' for bright entrepreneurs

Mumbai Maharashtra India, January 27 ANINewsVoir Global brand and customer experience agency VMLYR, and Startup Reseau, a start-up ecosystem facilitator, announced the launch of a virtual 30-day Bootcamp program for emerging tech startups w...

2 killed, 6 injured in blast at bus station in northern Philippines

At least two people have been killed and six others injured in a bomb blast that occurred next to a bus station in the northern Philippines municipality of Tulunan in the Cotabato Province, CCN Philippines reported on Wednesday, citing Tul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021