Russia's Putin queries growing clout of U.S. social media giants

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday queried what he described as the growing clout of U.S. social media giants, saying their influence meant they now competed with governments.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Putin cited the behaviour of U.S. social media giants in recent events in U.S. politics and questioned whether what he called their monopoly position coincided with society's interests.

