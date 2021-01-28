Left Menu

Blinken says taking close look at designation of Yemen's Houthi movement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 02:22 IST
Blinken says taking close look at designation of Yemen's Houthi movement
Representative image

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the State Department was taking a "very urgent and very close look" at the Trump administration designation of Yemen's Houthi movement as a terrorist organization.

"It's vitally important even in the midst of this crisis that we do everything we can to get humanitarian assistance to the people of Yemen, who are in desperate need," Blinken told reporters on his first full day in office, adding he waned to make sure that both U.S. and foreign aid groups can deliver assistance to Yemen.

