AMC election: 66 candidates file nomination

At least 66 candidates, including20 females have filed nomination papers for Aizawl MunicipalCorporation (AMC) election, a state election commissionofficial said on Thursday.

Thursday was the last date for filing of nominations.

Mizoram State Election Commissions secretary TeresyVanlalhruaii told PTI that the ruling Mizo National Front(MNF), Congress and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have fielded19 candidates each while the BJP has fielded nine candidates.

She said that scrutiny of nomination papers will takeplace on January 29 and the last date for withdrawal ofcandidature is February 1.

Polling for AMC election will be held on February 16and counting and votes will be held on February 18.

There are 19 seats in AMC, of which 6 are reserved forwomen.

Polling will be held in 274 polling stations from 7 amto 4 pm and Electronic Voting Machines will be used.

