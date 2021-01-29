U.N. chief worried by power of social media companies

U.N. chief worried by power of social media companiesReuters | New York | Updated: 29-01-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 00:37 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he is "particularly worried" about the power of social media companies and that a regulatory framework should be created so decisions such as banning former U.S. President Donald Trump from Twitter can be done "in line with law."
