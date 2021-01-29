Biden administration to review Trump policy on Cuba -White House
The Biden administration will review U.S. policy on Cuba, the White House said on Thursday, after former President Donald Trump tightened the U.S. trade embargo on the Communist-run island and returned Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism. "Our Cuba policy is governed by two principles.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 02:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 01:53 IST
"Our Cuba policy is governed by two principles. First, support for democracy and human rights - that will be at the core of our efforts. Second is Americans, especially Cuban Americans, are the best ambassadors for freedom in Cuba. so we'll review the Trump administration policies," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.
