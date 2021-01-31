Left Menu

2 Deputy CMs lash out at Thackeray for raising border issue

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 31-01-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 18:58 IST
2 Deputy CMs lash out at Thackeray for raising border issue

Belagavi, Jan 31 (PTI): Two Deputy Chief Ministers ofKarnataka on Sunday lashed out at Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray for raking up the border and alleged he wasdoing so to divert attention from infighting in the coalitiongovernment there.

Thackeray had been raising the issue of merger ofBelagavi, Karwar and Nippani which has a strong presence ofMarathi speaking people, with his state.

He had recently demanded that the Marathi speaking regionsin Karnataka be declared a Union Territory till the SupremeCourt gives its final verdict.

Deputy CM Govind Karjol said Thackeray should rememberthat Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whom the Shiv Sena perceivesas its icon and named its party after him, was ''a Kannadiga.'' ''Thackeray does not know history. Shivaji's forefatherBelliyappa was from Soratur in Gadag district in Karnataka.

When there was drought in Gadag, Belliyappa left forMaharashtra.

Shivaji was the fourth generation of the family,'' Karjolsaid.

He opined that Thackeray had been raising this issue justto divert attention from the infighting in the coalitiongovernment headed by him and fear of losing power Echoing similar views, Deputy CM Laxman Savadi allegedthat the Maharashtra government had failed miserably onvarious counts.

He also alleged that Thackeray could not carry out anypro-people measures during the COVID-19 pandemic due to whichhe was losing his popularity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Face Time Bourbon retains Prix d'Amerique title

Face Time Bourbon, ridden by Swedens Bjorn Goop, retained his Prix dAmerique title by beating Davidson du Pont Jean-Michel Bazire in the worlds top harness race in Vincennes on Sunday.Hes an extraterrestrial, this horse is not normal, hes u...

Nepal: 3 former PMs participate in sit-in-protest against Parliament dissolution

Three former Nepali Prime Ministers, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal on Sunday participated in a sit-in-protest at Maitighar of Kathmandu against the dissolution of Parliament. Amongst the trios former Prime Mini...

Pope sets date to honor ''forgotten'' grandparents and elders

Pope Francis has established an annual date to honour grandparents and other elders, lamenting that they are often forgotten despite the wisdom they have to offer society. Francis on Sunday announced that every year, on the fourth Sunday of...

India's SJVN bags 679 MW hydroelectric project in Nepal

The Nepal government has decided to award Indias state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam SJVN Ltd the contract to construct the 679 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project. The 46th meeting of the Investment Board of Nepal IBN, of which Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021