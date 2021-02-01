Trump access to intelligence briefings is under review, White House says

Trump access to intelligence briefings is under review, White House saysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:43 IST
A decision about whether to grant access to intelligence briefings to former Republican President Donald Trump is under review, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
"That's under review, but there was not a conclusion last I asked," Psaki told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- Jen Psaki
- White House
ALSO READ
US News Roundup: Trump baby blimp lands at London museum; Twitter locks account of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican who promoted QAnon and more
Republicans call for Senate review before U.S. re-enters Paris climate deal
U.S. Senate Republican leader McConnell says Trump 'provoked' Jan. 6 riot
Biden attends mass with Republican, Democratic Congress leaders ahead of inauguration
Senate's top Democrat, Republican seek path to guide 50-50 chamber