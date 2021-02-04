White House says U.S. continuing to review sanctions on Myanmar

Addressing the coup in Myanmar is a priority for the United States and a review of possible sanctions in response is ongoing, the White House said on Monday.

The United States has condemned the coup, and officials have said they were reviewing options including sanctions. "I don't have an exact timeline for you but it is a priority. And certainly reviewing our sanctions authorities and seeing where there's action to take there is something the team is focused on," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

Myanmar police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of illegally importing communications equipment, and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document. The move followed a military coup on Monday and the detention of Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi and other civilian politicians. The takeover cut short Myanmar's long transition to democracy and drew condemnation from the United States and other Western countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)