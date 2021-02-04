White House adviser says threshold for $1,400 checks under negotiation - Washington Post interview

White House adviser says threshold for $1,400 checks under negotiation - Washington Post interviewReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:56 IST
President Joe Biden is open to narrowing the threshhold for Americans eligible to receive $1,400 checks as part of coronavirus relief legislation, White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said on Thursday.
Bernstein, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers, told The Washington Post it was important for a final legislative package to include both a temporary tax credit to parents of children as well as relief for state and local governments, neither of which was included in a proposal by a Republicans who have been negotiating with the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
