Biden says U.S. ready to work with China when it is in America's interest
President Joe Biden on Thursday called China's America's most serious competitor, but said the United States is ready to work with China when it is in its interests to do so. "We will ... "But we're ready to work with Beijing, when it's in America's interest to do so."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 01:43 IST
President Joe Biden on Thursday called China's America's most serious competitor, but said the United States is ready to work with China when it is in its interests to do so.
"We will ... take on directly the challenges posed (to) our prosperity, security and democratic values by our most serious competitor, China," Biden said in a speech during his first visit to the State Department.
"We will confront China's economic abuses, counter its aggressive course of action to push back China's attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance," he said. "But we're ready to work with Beijing, when it's in America's interest to do so."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Beijing
- State Department
- America
- China
- United States
- Biden
ALSO READ
Biden pledges to become President for all Americans
'American United' showcased through fashion at Biden's inauguration day
China sanctions 28 Americans including Pompeo for 'crazy moves' disrupting Beijing-Washington relations
Vice President Harris: 'We will rise up. This is American aspiration'
Indian-American lawmakers say Biden, Harris will heal America