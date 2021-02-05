Kamal Nath meets CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and state Congresschief Kamal Nath met here on Friday.

The two leaders discussed the contentious new farmlaws of the Centre among other things during the meeting thatlasted about 20 minutes, the Congress claimed later.

The meeting at Chouhan's official residence came aheadof likely announcement of civic bodies elections in the state.

The state Congress said in a release that the twoleaders discussed the ''black farm laws'' as well as issuesrelated to development, while a government release only saidthat the two leaders met.

Nath, leader of opposition in the Assembly, hadearlier called on his neighbour Chouhan on November 11 in theaftermath of an acrimonious campaign for by-polls to 28assembly seats.

Both the chief minister and the Congress leader havealready slipped into election mode though dates for civicelections are yet to be announced.

Chouhan chaired a meeting of state BJP's newlyconstituted executive committee on Sunday in Indore, whileNath too has held meetings with party leaders over the civicelections and appointed observers for different regions.

