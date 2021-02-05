Left Menu

Kamal Nath meets CM Chouhan

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:28 IST
Kamal Nath meets CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and state Congresschief Kamal Nath met here on Friday.

The two leaders discussed the contentious new farmlaws of the Centre among other things during the meeting thatlasted about 20 minutes, the Congress claimed later.

The meeting at Chouhan's official residence came aheadof likely announcement of civic bodies elections in the state.

The state Congress said in a release that the twoleaders discussed the ''black farm laws'' as well as issuesrelated to development, while a government release only saidthat the two leaders met.

Nath, leader of opposition in the Assembly, hadearlier called on his neighbour Chouhan on November 11 in theaftermath of an acrimonious campaign for by-polls to 28assembly seats.

Both the chief minister and the Congress leader havealready slipped into election mode though dates for civicelections are yet to be announced.

Chouhan chaired a meeting of state BJP's newlyconstituted executive committee on Sunday in Indore, whileNath too has held meetings with party leaders over the civicelections and appointed observers for different regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Lowe, Beirne win Irish selection battles for Six Nations opener

New Zealand-born winger James Lowe will make his Six Nations debut in Irelands opener in Wales while Tadhg Beirne got the nod ahead of Iain Henderson at second row in an experienced side named by coach Andy Farrell on Friday. Ireland are mi...

HDFC Ltd Chairman Deepak Parekh settles matter with Sebi; pays Rs 9.37 lakh as settlement charges

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltds Chairman Deepak Parekh has settled with markets regulator Sebi a matter of non-compliance with an erstwhile listing agreement.Parekh has settled the matter by paying Rs 9.37 lakh towards settlement charges without ...

HAL, Rolls-Royce expand partnership with MRO and supply chain MoUs

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL and Rolls-Royce on Friday agreed to expand their partnership in India for collaboration in two significant areas -- expanding the supply chain for both civil and defence aerospace and establishing an authorised...

Saudi Arabia frees two jailed activists with U.S. citizenship on bail

Saudi authorities have released two activists with U.S. citizenship on bail pending their trials, rights groups and family members said, as the kingdom moves to address criticism from the new U.S. administration over its human rights record...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021