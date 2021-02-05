Biden says Congress can do more to help troubled economy

Biden says Congress can do more to help troubled economyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:14 IST
As part of a blitz of appearances Friday in which he pushed for the passage of his $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan, President Joe Biden said what Republicans have proposed doing to help the economy is not enough to help those in need because of the pandemic.
"It's very clear our economy is still in trouble," Biden told reporters after a meeting with top Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives at the White House. "Some in Congress think we did enough - others think we can do little or nothing - that's not what I see."
