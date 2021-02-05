Left Menu

Biden says Congress can do more to help troubled economy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:14 IST
Biden says Congress can do more to help troubled economy
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

As part of a blitz of appearances Friday in which he pushed for the passage of his $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan, President Joe Biden said what Republicans have proposed doing to help the economy is not enough to help those in need because of the pandemic.

"It's very clear our economy is still in trouble," Biden told reporters after a meeting with top Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives at the White House. "Some in Congress think we did enough - others think we can do little or nothing - that's not what I see."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit new peak on stimulus hopes, oil gains

- A gauge of global equity markets scaled a new record on Friday on investor expectations of further stimulus from Washington and economic revival hopes that also lifted crude oil prices to nearly 60 a barrel.MSCIs all-country world index, ...

Two dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar

Two persons have died while two others were taken ill, one of them seriously, after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Kaimur district of Bihar.Sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar was banned by the Nitish Kumar government in April ...

Trudeau tries to reassure Canadians vaccines are coming

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried Friday to reassure Canadians his plan to vaccinate them is working despite mounting criticism his government is not getting vaccines soon enough. Trudeau said there is a lot of anxiety and a lot of noise,...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 154 fresh cases, two deaths; positivity rate 0.26 pc

Delhi recorded 154 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the death toll rose to 10,873 with two new fatalities, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, authorities said.The fatality count on Friday was same as that on February 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021