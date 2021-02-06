White House says European trade tariff policy under review

White House says European trade tariff policy under reviewReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:37 IST
The United States' European Union trade tariff policy is under review, the White House said on Friday.
The European Union's ambassador to the United States on Jan. 27 called on U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to immediately lift tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and to work to settle a longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies.
"I know there's a lot of interest in trade tariffs and that's also under review now," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Former paramilitary boss deported to Colombia from United States
China says common interests outweigh differences in ties with United States
The United States drops in global corruption index on the election aftermath
US News Roundup: United States drops in global corruption index on election aftermath; U.S. Congress Republicans face dilemma in controversies around Cheney, Greene
Biden renews deportation relief for Syrians in the United States