PM hails country's judiciary for safeguarding people's rights

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-02-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 12:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSaturday hailed the country's judiciary, saying that it hasperformed its duty well in safeguarding people's rights,upholding personal liberty, and also in the situations whennational interests need to be prioritised.

He also said that the Supreme Court has conducted thehighest number of hearings via video-conferencing in the worldduring the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi was speaking after virtually releasing acommemorative postage stamp on the completion of 60 years ofthe Gujarat High Court.

''Every countryman can say that our judiciary hasworked with firmness to uphold our Constitution. Our judiciaryhas strengthened the Constitution by its positiveinterpretation,'' Modi said.

''The Supreme Court has conducted the highest number ofhearings through video-conferencing in the world during thepandemic,'' he added.

Judiciary has performed its duty well in terms ofsafeguarding the rights of the people, upholding personalliberty and whenever such situations have arisen in whichnational interests need to be prioritised, the PM said.

