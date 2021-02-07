Left Menu

Under PM Modi, India effectively tackled COVID-19: Amit Shah

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 16:33 IST
Under PM Modi, India effectively tackled COVID-19: Amit Shah

Under Prime Minister NarendraModi's leadership, India has tackled the COVID-19 pandemiceffectively which the world considers as a ''model'', Union HomeMinister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Everyone wondered how the country with a hugepopulation and weak health infrastructure would tackle thepandemic, but ''effective steps were taken at the right time'',Shah said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a medicalcollege at Kankavli in Maharashtra's Sindhudurgdistrict.

Targeting the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprisingthe Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) in Maharashtra, Shah claimedit is a''three-wheel autorickshaw government which has failedon all fronts''.

The Sena parted ways with long-term ally BJP after theMaharashtra Assembly polls in 2019 over the issue of sharingthe chief ministerial post in the state.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had then claimed thatthe BJP went back on the promise of sharing the CM's post withhis party for two-and-a-half years.

Reacting to it, Shah, who was at that time presidentof the BJP, said, ''I never give any assurances in closedrooms. Whatever I do, I do it openly.'' PTI MRGK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure rescue of pilgrims from Guj: Rupani to Uttarakhand CM

In view of a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday requested his counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat to ensure immediate help and rescue of pilgrims from Gujarat stranded in the northern state.A part of t...

TMC has committed one foul after another, the foul of misgovernance, foul of looting public money: PM Modi tells BJP rally.

TMC has committed one foul after another, the foul of misgovernance, foul of looting public money PM Modi tells BJP rally....

CM will decide on resuming classes from I-VIII: Minister

Erode TN Feb 7 PTI Classes for IX and XI standardstudents in Tamil Nadu would resume from Monday whileresumption of classes from I and VIII would be decided uponby Chief Minister of the state E Palaniswami, said EducationMinister K A Sengot...

COVID-19: Bangladesh kicks off countrywide vaccination drive

Bangladesh on Sunday launched its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive with lawmakers along with top administration and health officials taking the first shots of the vaccine.Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who inaugurated the campaign at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021