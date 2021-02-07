Under PM Modi, India effectively tackled COVID-19: Amit Shah

Under Prime Minister NarendraModi's leadership, India has tackled the COVID-19 pandemiceffectively which the world considers as a ''model'', Union HomeMinister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Everyone wondered how the country with a hugepopulation and weak health infrastructure would tackle thepandemic, but ''effective steps were taken at the right time'',Shah said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a medicalcollege at Kankavli in Maharashtra's Sindhudurgdistrict.

Targeting the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprisingthe Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) in Maharashtra, Shah claimedit is a''three-wheel autorickshaw government which has failedon all fronts''.

The Sena parted ways with long-term ally BJP after theMaharashtra Assembly polls in 2019 over the issue of sharingthe chief ministerial post in the state.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had then claimed thatthe BJP went back on the promise of sharing the CM's post withhis party for two-and-a-half years.

Reacting to it, Shah, who was at that time presidentof the BJP, said, ''I never give any assurances in closedrooms. Whatever I do, I do it openly.'' PTI MRGK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)