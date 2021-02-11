Biden to join virtual Munich Security Conference - White House
Biden attended the Munich Security Conference in 2009 and 2015 as U.S. vice president and met Chancellor Angela Merkel at the annual gathering. The Munich conference, the so-called 'Davos for Defence', is a major venue for transatlantic, foreign and security policy dialogue. Merkel has promised the new U.S. president greater German foreign policy engagement.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:53 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will address a virtual edition of the annual Munich Security Conference on Feb. 19, the White House said on Thursday.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the address at a press briefing in Washington. Biden attended the Munich Security Conference in 2009 and 2015 as U.S. vice president and met Chancellor Angela Merkel at the annual gathering.
The Munich conference, the so-called 'Davos for Defence', is a major venue for transatlantic, foreign and security policy dialogue. Merkel has promised the new U.S. president greater German foreign policy engagement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
